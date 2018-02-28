Hemp Returns To Wisconsin

Mike Austin's Ag Report (2/28/18)

By: Joshua Rose

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 01:16 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 01:17 PM CST

(WFRV) - Something old is new again in Wisconsin.

The green light has been given for Wisconsin farmers to raise hemp and Rob Richard, who has been the point man on this for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, says interest has been high and that he expects to see some acres planted this year.

Local 5's Mike Austin has the story in the video above.

