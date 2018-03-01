Navigating Through A Sea Of Milk
Mike Austin's Ag Report (3/1/2018)
(WFRV) - A quick look at the Class 3 futures markets shows dairy prices continue to be flat.
With $14 mark contracts through June and only $15 contracts through fall.
The USDA just announced the February Class 3 price to be $13.40 a hundred.
Down 60 cents from January and $3.48 less than February of 2017.
Mike Austin says the culprit, still too much milk.
More Stories
-
Something old is new again in Wisconsin.
-
It seems there's no such thing as a normal winter anymore and that…
-
Area growers take a lot of pride in the land they farm. That is why…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.