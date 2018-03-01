Navigating Through A Sea Of Milk

(WFRV) - A quick look at the Class 3 futures markets shows dairy prices continue to be flat.

With $14 mark contracts through June and only $15 contracts through fall.

The USDA just announced the February Class 3 price to be $13.40 a hundred.

Down 60 cents from January and $3.48 less than February of 2017.

Mike Austin says the culprit, still too much milk.