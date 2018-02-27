Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pet Dental Month

This month at Golrusk we are promoting Pet Dental Health.

Does your dog have bad breath? Maybe a little tartar build up on their teeth? Have you been told to brush your dog's teeth but have no idea how to start or why it's important?

Let us help!

Veterinarians have reported that an estimated 85% of dogs over the age of 4 are suffering from some form of periodontal disease, an oral condition that can lead to tooth loss and infection. Similar to our mouth of teeth, if teeth problems are left untreated the bacteria in their mouths can make their way into the bloodstream.

Why is this bad?

Because blood brings nutrients and essential things to all of the body's organs, so if the blood now has bacteria in it, you can imagine the damage it can do to those organs.

How can you help your pet? Let me share with you a few different ways!

Natural long chews are great such as elk antlers and no-hide chews. They help scrape away plaque and dirt from the teeth. Artificial bones made of rubber or nylon toys with a rough and bumpy surface are also great at doing this if your dog doesn't seem to like the natural chews. Crunchy treats with the VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council) approved stamp also help reduce tartar build-up along with a variety of vegetables such as sweet potato and carrots.

And last but not least, what you should have in your arsenal for teeth brushing. All you need is a doggie toothbrush and toothpaste or doggie dental wipes. Make sure the toothpaste is meant for dogs as our human toothpaste is toxic to them since ours is not meant to swallow.

If you need help learning how to brush their teeth, check this website out:

https://pets.webmd.com/dogs/ss/slideshow-brushing-dog-teeth

And don't forget, teeth brushing is half off at Golrusk this month! Let us help get you started!

P.S. If you're looking for any of the products mentioned above, stop by, and we will point you in the right direction!

View a brushing demo by our Golrusk staff here >> https://youtu.be/61bCDg01tM8