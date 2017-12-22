Doing the Right Thing: Literacy Green Bay

By: Millaine Wells

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 02:36 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 02:36 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - You do not have to be a teacher to help people learn. 

In fact, Literacy Green Bay is in need of dozens of volunteers to help people perfect their reading and writing skills. 

Local five's Millaine Wells shows us the impact it can make. 

To find out more about classes, or to volunteer, click here: https://www.literacygreenbay.org/

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected