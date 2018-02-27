Luke Sampe is Chief Meteorologist at WFRV-TV and WeAreGreenBay.com.

A home-grown weather fanatic, Luke is a Two Rivers native, and serves as Storm Team 5’s Chief Meteorologist at WFRV-TV and WeAreGreenBay.com.

Luke is an award winning broadcast meteorologist with over a decade of Wisconsin weather forecasting experience. Luke was awarded ‘Best Weathercast’ from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and he also holds the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Luke has covered some of biggest weather events in recent Wisconsin history from tornadoes, to record setting blizzards, to waterspouts forming live on the waters of Lake Michigan. His second night on the air at WFRV-TV turned violent as an outbreak of 6 tornadoes ripped through the Fox Valley in August of 2013.

Before joining WFRV-TV, Luke crisscrossed Wisconsin working in newsrooms from Rhinelander to Green Bay to most recently in Milwaukee. Three cross-state moves later, Luke is beyond happy to be working for a station he grew up watching.

Luke enjoys taking his knowledge of the atmosphere into the classroom making many school visits and appearances through the years.

Luke earned his Bachelor of Science degree in atmospheric science (weather) from UW-Milwaukee, and he also earned his Master of Science degree in mathematics with a focus in atmospheric science from UW-Milwaukee.

Luke's devotion to weather is only topped by his devotion to his family. Luke is married to Amy, who is a teacher in Menasha. Luke and Amy have three children to keep him busy when he’s not tracking the ever-changing weather of northeast Wisconsin.