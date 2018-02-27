Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Annual film fest heads to climactic weekend in De Pere

Festival logo.

DE PERE, Wis. - St. Norbert College will host final showings in the eighth annual Green Bay Film Festival on campus Thursday to Sunday, March 1-4.

Other showings in the area have led up to this busy weekend.

According to press releases: Of the 475 films that were submitted for consideration, 95 from 30 countries were selected for the 2018 festival.

Films shown are produced by independent filmmakers and have not been rated by any formal association. Films do not depict the views of Film Green Bay, the Green Bay Film Festival or St. Norbert College.

Single-film tickets are only sold at the door and are $7 for adults, $5 for students and $2 for children age 12 and younger. An all-access pass is available in advance for $75, in addition to a Saturday or Sunday day pass for $20, by visiting snc.edu/tickets.

The full schedule of films is available at gbfilmfestival.org/schedule.

The extravaganza weekend starts at the Cassandra Voss Center on campus at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1, with the showing of the first feature documentary that exposes child labor and child trafficking within the supply chains of the world’s biggest corporations. “Invisible Hands” will be followed by a panel discussion: “The clothes make the person: The hidden cost of cheap clothing.” Invited panelists include child trafficking advocates, social justice leaders and law enforcement. They will participate in a facilitated discussion about how this global issue hits close to home.

Featured at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, is the award-winning tale of the play “The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey.

The weekend at St. Norbert plays all day Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4, with more than 90 films (full length and shorts) screened in three locations in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts – Walter Theatre, Webb Theatre and the chorus room.

Seminars are part of the festival.

Among numerous categories are children and family features, animation, cultural, comedy, horror, action, foreign, documentary and “Wisconsin’s Own.” Full schedule: gbfilmfestival.org/schedule.

