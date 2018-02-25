Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Distinctive Imani Winds ensemble due in Green Bay

Publicity photo Imani Winds.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Imani Winds, a musical group that draws from specialized roots, is the next guest artist of Brown County Civic Music Association for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School. Info: bccivicmusic.org.

The quintet is ensemble in residence at the University of Chicago.

The lineup includes Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; and Monica Ellis, bassoon.

With two member composers (Valerie Coleman and Jeff Scott), the group has a commitment to commissioning new work. The group adds to traditional wind quintet repertoire while including European, American, African and Latin American traditions.

The name “Imani” means “faith” in Swahili, reflecting African-American and Latin American roots.

The program: “Startin’ Sumthin,” Jeff Scott; “Scheherazade,” Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arranged by Jonathan Russell; “Contrabajissimo,” Astor Piazzolla, arranged by Jeff Scott; “Sechs Bagatellen” (six movements), György Ligeti; “The Light is the Same,” Reena Esmail (premiered March 15, 2017, at University of Kansas, Lawrence; “Tzigane,” Valerie Coleman.

Since 1997, the quintet has taken a path of its own, carving out a distinct presence in the classical music world with its playing, programming, collaborations and outreach programs.

The group is arriving in Green Bay from a week-long residency at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Ahead, it has appearances at Fayetteville (North Carolina) State University, Ball State University in Indiana, DePauw University in Indiana, Rockefeller University in New York City, Syracuse (New York) Friends of Chamber Music, a Chamber Music Northwest residency in Portland, Oregon, and a University of Chicago residency.

The Chicago residency includes in collaborations with wind students, the chamber music department, composition majors and the Hyde Park community. Included are world premieres – including this month on the “UC Presents” series, the presenting arm of the University of Chicago.

The quintet’s repertoire ranges widely, from Felix Mendelssohn, Jean Françaix, György Ligeti, and Luciano Berio to Astor Piazzolla, Elliott Carter and John Harbison and to the unexpected ranks of Paquito D’Rivera and Simon Shaheen.

