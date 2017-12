Warren Gerds Display at Third Avenue Playhouse with contributions of "brilliant things" by audiences.

Warren Gerds Display at Third Avenue Playhouse with contributions of "brilliant things" by audiences.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The smell of a puppy’s breath.

Watching a leaf fall from a tree to the ground.

Living your life out loud.

Listening to Pink Floyd – “Dark Side of the Moon.”

Good shoes.

What could these things have in common?

They are all things a person – an individual who shares this planet with you – enjoys out of life.

These people are young and old. They all attended a play at Third Avenue Playhouse and afterward were motivated to write down a single thought about what is brilliant in life.

A good pie.

Black oats with yellow eyes.

Northern Lights.

My kids making each other belly laugh.

Horseback riding.

Reading in bed.

Young beavers building their first lodge on the river’s edge.

Falling in (heart symbol) w/a South African.

Sunsets.

Wearing my Dad’s watch.

Lots of meringue on lemon meringue pie.

The Oxford comma.

“Amazing Grace.”

The ideas are displayed on sticky-backed paper of various colors on walls in the theater lobby and an adjacent hallway.

The display has been up for almost four months – staying up well after the run of the play ended.

There’s just something about the thoughts.

Telling friends good news and watching how they react.

A smile on a grown daughter’s face.

Taking off a corset after a fun show.

When I wake up in the morning.

Eye contact.

Sleeping in.

Waking up 10 minutes before your alarm goes off.

Greasy grilled cheese sandwiches.

New socks.

VW Beetle.

Fir trees.

A kiss on my forehead.

The Public Library.

Third Avenue Playhouse often puts up a display in the corner wall leading to a long hallway to its intimate Studio Theatre.

Photos, theatrical posters and/or bits of information relate to what is taking place on the stage.

For a production of “Candide,” the theme was “Bernstein on Broadway.”

Posters and background on stirring composer Leonard Bernstein’s contributions included “On the Town” and “West Side Story.”

The smell of baby cheeks.

Bursting into song.

Walking my dog along the lake shore.

My students.

Being with someone who gives you butterflies.

“In My Life” by the Beatles.

Rainbows.

Playing in homemade tents with the grandkids.

New friends.

Hand splitting firewood.

Warm chocolate chip cookies.

Olives.

Tadpoles.

All these thoughts came by way of individuals who saw the play “Every Brilliant Thing.”

In the play is a list of hundreds of “brilliant” things that make life worth living.

As part of the performance, some people are handed a piece of paper with something they are to read when prompted for everyone to hear.

In the play, the first “brilliant thing” is ice cream.

Sprinting your last mile of a long bike ride.

Gustav Mahler.

Getting engaged.

Puppies.

Red hair and blueberry eyes.

Being able to appreciate family.

Hugs from a grandson.

Waking up to rain.

Having great friends to talk to anytime & always.

Realizing you still remember the lyrics to a song you haven’t heard in years.

Baby bunnies.

A cat sleeping in my lap.

Sharing breath with a horse, nose to nostril.

The play originated in England.

That’s why the British slang “brilliant” is in the title.

The American “awesome” comes close, but “wonderful” and “exciting” and “excellent” are in the ballpark – or a blend of all.

It’s clear in the play what “brilliant” means.

The smell of mimeograph ink.

The altered light above the lake.

A wink and a smile.

Believing this show may have saved lives and brought joy.

When the wind is the same temperature as your body.

Being accepted for you.

Grandma telling dirty jokes and acting innocent.

Seeing a new calf born.

A h(heart symbol)ppy marriage.

Pajama Day.

A baby sleeping on my chest.

Eclipses.

Pearl Jam.

Performing on stage for Third Avenue Playhouse’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” was Dan Klarer.

Klarer has performed in all the other Door County professional companies, too – Northern Sky Theater and Peninsula Players Theatre.

He previously performed in another one-man play at Third Avenue Playhouse, “The Santaland Diaries.”

This play had Klarer interacting with audience members, who sometimes played characters in the story.

Closing your eyes to re-live a beautiful moment.

A good pie.

Waking up and knowing you can lollygag for 30 more minutes.

Drinking water from the headwaters of a river.

Sunflowers.

Peanut butter and banana sandwiches.

Barbara Cook and Betty Buckley’s voice.

Wading in a stream with the water flowers around me.

Moving home.

Dancing ’til you can’t stand up.

Planting a tree.

Violin concertos.

Time with self.

The production of “Every Brilliant Thing” ran from Sept. 6 to Oct. 15 at Third Avenue Playhouse.

The collaboration featured direction by Robert Boles, lighting design by James Valcq, costume design by Kelsey Wang and sound design and stage management by Logan Thomas.

Logan Thomas often helps actors shape their performances from his control spot in the back of the house.

Robert Boles and James Valcq are co-artistic directors of the theater.

Cucumbers.

Sitting under the asparagus “trees” pulling weeds in the dewy morning.

Train spotting, plane spotting, Chicago food, Theater, Church, Friends. (That’s six, but, oh well).

A white sailboat on a backdrop of really blue water.

Teaching your granddaughter to make applesauce.

Watching an awesome performance not once but twice and feeling like it was now.

Dancing around a campfire.

Fishing on a pier before anyone else is awake.

The warmth and glow of a wood burning fire.

Walks in the rain.

The rise of a trout to a dry fly.

Singing in the shower.

Stepping on a crunchy leaf.

The play was written by Duncan MacMillan.

Performances by comedian Jonny Donahoe brought it wide attention, including the recording of U.S. performance by HBO.

Duncan MacMillan is an English playwright.

His plays and adaptations have won a variety of awards in England.

New blacktop.

Good hot coffee.

Watching the sunrise after a 12-hour shift at work.

A piano student who loves to practice.

Being stronger than you think you are.

A dog rolling around on his back in the grass.

Getting picked up at the airport by a loved one.

Smiling at someone in the street and receiving a smile back.

Opening up a brand new box of crayons and taking a big sniff.

Pickleball.

A perfect apple.

The smell of fresh paint.

Laughing so hard your gut aches and your cheeks hurt.

The story of the play follows the stages in the life of the focal character, who can be male or female.

The starting point is a child at 6 years old.

The mother’s attempts at suicide are the story’s thread as the child grows.

All along, a search for understanding is going on.

Making a stranger laugh.

Coming home after a long trip and seeing your pets.

The frosty look of fresh blueberries.

Fresh baked bread with jam and butter.

Flying a kite.

Orange next to pink.

Twinkle eyes.

Motorcycling.

My mother’s (heart symbol).

A ringing barbershop chord.

Birds singing.

Orange leaves with green veins.

Air horn.

The performance has an ad-lib feel, like improvisational theater.

In the Third Avenue Playhouse production, Dan Klarer would sometimes sit next to a member of the audience and casually engage that person.

Or he would call out a number that was a cue for an audience member to read aloud his or her given “brilliant thing.”

This was theater but with spontaneity.

Lake smell.

Saying hello to people you haven’t seen in forever and they remember you.

Louis Armstrong.

Mom’s advice.

Laughter through tears.

The smell of Sharpie.

A fresh mowed lawn.

Dawn.

Traveling with a great buddy.

72 degrees and no humidity.

Having a song with your name in it.

Pancakes with warm maple syrup.

Having a second chance.

The story brings the child to his/her first experience with death.

The child is not sure what death means.

A scene is created with the actor, as the child, holding a folded coat representing a beloved pet dog.

A person from the audience portrays a veterinarian who consoles the child as the dog is put to sleep.

Sisters.

Packer Sunday.

The sound of geese.

Nieces and nephews.

Finding commonalities.

Moonlight.

Walt Disney.

My garden when it is green, warm and wet.

Not matching but loving the individual pieces.

Going to sleep next to the person you love.

Thunderstorms.

Gin.

A babbling brook.

Dan Klarer performed “Every Brilliant Thing” 30 times.

The performance lasted 90 minutes.

The material prompted talkbacks afterward – sharing thoughts or finding release.

This was theater of a greater purpose.

Holding a newborn baby.

Drying your ears with a q-tip after a shower.

A sky full of stars.

Finding Tooth Fairy money under your pillow.

Not being able to stop laughing.

Sondheim.

Kula, Fran and Ollie.

My dog’s smile.

The song “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty.

Shooting stars.

When a student “gets it” (symbol of lightbulb lighting).

Stopping dead in your tracks in the woods and watching some colorful thing.

How grandchildren make me feel.

Being treated well.

The call of a sandhill crane.

Writing.

That last one is mine.

