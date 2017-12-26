Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Frank's looks forward to New Year's Eve show and beyond

Publicity photo Cast members of Let Me Be Frank Productions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe has one more performance in 2017 – and a whole bunch more in 2018.

Here is an overview, with info at letmebefranks.com:

2017

The annual “NYE with Frank’s” will be presented from 9 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Meyer Theatre.

The “best of” show will highlight the 2017 productions of “U.P. Housewives ‘Season Ate’,” “Seymour Home of the Burger,” “My Twin Bridge Summer,” “Getting Pickled in Oconto, Bond Style” and “Frank’s Washington Island.”

2018

The year again will see Let Me Be Frank Productions presenting six mainstage shows in Green Bay and Manitowoc along with other shows in various venues.

First is an “other” show – “Frank’s Christmas Tribute and All Star Band,” Jan. 20 at Meyer Theatre in Green Bay and Jan. 21 at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

The mainstage shows will start in Green Bay’s Meyer Theatre and have an additional performance at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre, following this schedule:

+ “Submarine Races, Manty,” Feb. 2-24 (Feb. 7, Manitowoc): In the 1940s, Manitowoc Shipbuilding Co. is making submarines (for real). Promo quip: “The brass is coming to town to see what the submarine races are really about.”

+ “Something Stinks in Kaukauna,” April 6-28 (April 18, Manitowoc): This one is about the aroma a little south of Green Bay on I-41. Promo quip: “Well, we know the culprit. It’s a ‘who done it’ in Kaukauna, and it could be a ghost!”

+ “Franksmoke,” June 8-23 (June 27, Manitowoc): Promo quip: “According to Marshall Frank Dillon, only classic country music should be played in saloons, but some up-and-comers want the new country music played. It’s a Loretta Lynn vs. Reba McEntire feud.”

+ “The Freedom Train 1976,” July 13-Aug. 4 (July 25, Manitowoc: In 1976, some Washington Street business in Green Bay have fallen to the wrecking ball to make way for the Port Plaza Mall. The year also marked the U.S. Bicentennial and the arrival of the American Freedom Train in Green Bay.

+ “Ghosts of Maribel Caves,” Sept. 21-Oct. 13 (Oct. 10, Manitowoc): Promo quip: “The new owners of ‘the caves’ want to make them a tourist destination, but there’s a problem: ghosts! Never fear, ghost hunters are on the job. Are these haunting phantoms real or a gimmick to bring in customers?”

+ “A Frank’s Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 23 (Dec. 28, Manitowoc): Promo quip: “It’s a Norman Rockwell Christmas in the early part of the 20th century – a time when Christmas trees are adorned with cranberries, candles and popcorn.”

The season will be the 19th for Let Me Be Frank Productions.

Shows are written by troupe namesake Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard, who doubles on bass guitar.

