Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay Cultural Organization Expands Its Scope a Bit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Brown County Civic Music Association, which is closing its 2017-2018 season this weekend, has a distinctively different foreseeable future lined up.

Included is an entirely new venture for the cultural institution that started in 1926.

Additionally, two of its season concerts will take place in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, with others continuing at the association’s traditional Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School.

In sequence, the happenings:

2017-2018 finale

Saturday, May 5, 7:30 p.m., Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

For more than a decade, Civic Music has closed its season with the professional orchestra, usually with engaging byplay with the orchestra’s assistant conductor – in this case, Yaniv Dinur. Here is a sample from last year’s concert: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-fittingly-a-concert-goes-like-90/702343624.

Outdoor special

Sunday, June 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Green Bay Botanical Garden amphitheater.

“Opera in the Garden” with The Florentine Opera’s Summer Concert Residency Artists

Civic Music is partnering with the botanical garden. The program features opera works and popular Broadway songs. Lawn seating is free, with no ticket necessary. Cowles Terrace tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at gbbg.org/Opera. The performance is part of the garden’s first full season of outdoor concerts.

2018-2019 season

Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Cofrin Hall, Weidner Center

Raúl Prieto Ramírez, organ

Spanish-born artist will perform on the center’s world-class, 3,700‑pipe organ.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 7:30 p.m., Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West.

Cantus

The eight-member, a cappella group is regarded by many as America’s premiere male vocal ensemble. Cantus’ repertoire spans Renaissance to 21st century works.

Saturday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West.

Siberian Virtuosi

An ensemble of 11 violinists and a pianist, the Virtuosi are the state ensemble of the Russian republic of Yakutia.

Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West.

Janoska

From Vienna, the ensemble recently signed to the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon label. The crossover ensemble of four brothers features two former Vienna Philharmonic standouts. The players are fluent in traditional classical music and American jazz, gypsy, tango and Latin music.

Saturday, May 11, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Cofrin Hall, Weidner Center.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

In a first, Civic Music will present the orchestra at the Weidner. This concert will include at a featured guest artist and a major piano concerto.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.