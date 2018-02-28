Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: More than 100 artists heading to fine arts festival in Ashwaubenon

Event logo.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - More than 100 visual artists will be exhibit and sell their work when Mosaic Arts, Inc. presents the 28th annual Arti Gras fine arts festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4, in Shopko Hall near Lambeau Field. Info: mosaicartsinc.org/artigras/.

According to a press release: The event offers an eclectic mix of artistic activities that include a visual fine art fair, performing arts, hands-on art activities for children, artist demonstrations and cultural exhibits.

The main attraction, the art fair, is made up of original artwork by artists and craftpersons from throughout the Midwest. Exhibited for sale will be work representing such media as basketry, ceramics, fiber art, glass, graphic art, jewelry, metal, painting, paper art, photography, sculpture and woodwork.

Arti Gras is a juried art festival that ensures high quality original art.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with artists, see how their work is created and purchase the finished product.

Artist demonstrations take place throughout the weekend including ceramics by Angela Bougie, woodturning by Kelly Bresnahan, acrylic painting by Amy Eliason, stained glass by Richard Bartlett and spinning and weaving by the Traveling Treadlers.

Artwork by Mosaic Arts, Inc. members will be on display in the Mosaic Gallery. The members play a vital role in ensuring that the arts remain vibrant and admired in the Green Bay community. The gallery will also showcase original artwork from Mosaic Arts, Inc.’s permanent collection, purchased from award-winning artists.

Performers will take the stage throughout the weekend. Local musicians and performing arts groups will present jazz and classical music selections, dance pieces and acoustic guitar compilations.

In the Children’s Area, youngsters will be able to get hands-on art experience. They will be able to create an art piece to bring home such as a painting or pottery; get a unique balloon sculpture; have their faces painted; and purchase their own art by exhibiting artists at the Young Collectors Shop ($1 to $10).

The Cultural Corner features information booths and exhibits by diverse community arts and cultural organizations.

Food is available in the Edible Arts area.

The Art Raffle will feature a collection of fine art donated by Arti Gras exhibiting artists and local businesses. With the chance to win multiple items, each art piece will be raffled separately with tickets sold at $1. Winners will be announced and posted on Mosaic’s website and social media pages following the event. Proceeds from the raffle support Mosaic Arts Inc.’s mission of advancing the arts in the greater Green Bay area.

Admission is $6 for adults with children ages 12 and younger free. Parking is free in the Lambeau Field parking lot by telling the parking attendant that you’re going to Arti Gras.

The festival is a fundraising event by Mosaic Arts Inc., a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that advances the arts in the greater Green Bay area by supporting and promoting individual artists, arts & cultural organizations, creative businesses and fostering arts education.

