Publicity image Theatrical presentations at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills in 2018.

Publicity image Theatrical presentations at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills in 2018.

TISCH MILLS, Wis. - An outline for a year of events has been announce for The Forst Inn Arts Collective, which programs the historic Forst Inn.

The focal point is a 90-seat cabaret style theater that returned to action in 2017 under the leadership of Catherine Egger on the business side and Michael Sheeks as artistic director.

The theater’s website is forstinn.com.

Here is an overview of 2018:

+ “The Last Five Years,” Jan. 12-28. The musical by Jason Robert Brown tells the story of five years of a marriage from the perspective of each person. Featured are Kevin James Sievert and Erin Renae LaFond in a reprise of their April 2017 performance with University of Wisconsin-Manitowoc Theatre.

+ “The Bel Airs: Up Close and Personal,” Jan. 20. The forte of touring trio is American rhythm and blues.

+ “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets: Now in Technicolor,” Feb. 10-11. The vocal quartet (do-wop, pop, rock) from the Milwaukee area has been popular at The Forst Inn.

+ “I Do! I Do!” Feb. 17-March 11. The nostalgic two-person musical about marriage was a Broadway hit. It writers are Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones of “The Fantasticks” fame.

+ “The Odd Couple” (female version), April 12-May 6. The Neil Simon comedy about mismatched roommates features Florence Unger and Olive Madison.

+ “Dinner with Friends,” May 25-June 10. In the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama by Donald Margulies, a meal hosted by international food writers is turned on its head.

+ “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” June 22-July 22. The musical by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss is a camp evening at a spelling bee that members of the audience participate in, too.

+ “The 39 Steps,” Aug. 3-26. Adapted by Patrick Barlow, this romp features a few performers playing all the characters in the intrigue-filled yarn inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock movie from the 1930s.

+ “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Being brought up Catholic gets a comical spin in this musical by James Quinn and Alaric ‘Rokko’ Jans.

+ “Mistletoe Musings,” Nov. 24-Dec. 16. This is a return of the show featuring a cappella harmonies and storytelling.

The facility was popular in the 1990s and into the 2000s under the leadership of Ron Kaminski. After a few dormant years, it was revived with programming along similar lines.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My books, “Three Miles Past Lost and in the Pickers,” “Nickolaus and Olive – a naïve opera (in words)” and the award-winning “Real, Honest Sailing with a Great Lakes Captain,” are available online and in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum, Bosse’s and The Reader’s Loft.