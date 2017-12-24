Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Twelve-plus days of Christmas shows in the area

Warren Gerds A nutcracker is a sentinel of holiday shows in America.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - One of the popular songs this time of year is “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Doing what I do for WFRV’s website – writing about what’s happening on the local/area performance scene – there are more than 12 days to be had in a season.

Here are thoughts on what your family, friends and neighbors – and some visitors – were busy with in this region this Christmas season.

+++ Russia. One of the enduring treats in America is 125 years old this year… and from Russia. It’s “The Nutcracker Ballet.”

This year, six full productions of that fantastical tale with the lovely and exciting music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky were put on in our area.

To do “The Nutcracker” at Christmastime is an American thing.

Big, colorful productions with many flashy costumes were presented in Appleton, De Pere, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh (by way of the visiting Russian Grand Ballet) and Sheboygan. And that doesn’t count the annual “Nutcracker at the Castle” glimpses at Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh.

+++ England. Another enduring tradition in America – 174 years old this year – is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which is from London, England.

That classic was performed in six variations this year in our area. It’s amazing how Ebenezer Scrooge still resonates and in so many ways.

Sampler: One production included new, original music mixed in with traditional songs infused in the story (Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay), one was a straight-on musical with songs designed for the show (Birder Players of De Pere), one “starred” Charles Dickens instead of the traditional Narrators (Evergreen Theatre of De Pere-Green Bay), one “starred” Jacob Marley as the Narrator with songs of the period (KB Productions of Manitowoc), one blended singing Narrators into the story along with songs of the period (Sheboygan Theatre Company) and one “stars” (the show is still running) Jacob Marley doing everything for 18 characters (Third Avenue Playhouse of Sturgeon Bay).

+++ Other takes on the season. Many, many singers and musicians presented concerts in community, school, collegiate and church performances throughout the region. Untold hours of preparation and rehearsal went into these performances, which were attended by thousands of family, friends and neighbors. And there were such events as these.

These performances only scratch the surface of the many productions presented and attended all around the region. ’Tis the season, indeed.

