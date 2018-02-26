Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Two show troupes to team for ‘Broadway Hits' in Green Bay

Daddy D Productions Show poster.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - For the first time, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will put on a show with Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College with dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com.

The theme is “Broadway Hits,” which is the focus of Knights on Broadway.

Daddy D Productions also presents Broadway-themed shows, but mostly its revues span various decades of pop hits.

Selections for this production will feature Knights on Broadway singing selections from such musicals as “The Book of Mormon,” “Something Rotten,” “Avenue Q” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Selections of Daddy D Productions will come from such musicals as “Jersey Boys,” “Grease,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Wild Party, “Secret Garden” and “Les Miserables.”

The story behind this show is Daddy D Productions mainstays Darren Johnson and Shelly Lahti were members of The Swinging Knights, the forerunner show group to Knights on Broadway at St. Norbert. Additionally, such cast members as Ben Cahall and Maria Sausen are former members of Knights on Broadway.

