Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Broadway, Shakespeare and an opera are among offerings

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Caption: In Lawrence University’s “Count Ory,” Countess Formoutiers (Anna Mosoriak) reads a letter that the men are returning from the Fourth Crusade as Isolier (left, Emily Austin), Alice (Annie Mercado) and Ragonde (Lorna Stephens) look on.

ARRIVING

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Opera Studies will present Gioachino Rossini’s “Le comte Ory (“Count Ory)” in four performances this weekend in Stansbury Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 1-3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. According to a press release: The stage will be transformed into Formoutiers, France, circa 1200, for the French comedic opera, which will be sung in English. For his first and only French comedy, Rossini borrowed liberally from the popular vaudeville and burlesque shows that used satire to expose the corruption and the dying strains of the noble class and church-ordained rule. Religious piety and taboo, along with a dose of gender-bending and cross-dressing, lead to situations worthy of the opera’s roots in burlesque and farce. Written in 1828, the plot follows the attempts of the notorious gadabout Count Ory to seduce the Countess Formoutiers, whose brother has joined the town’s other able-bodied men to go off and fight in the Fourth Crusade, leaving her in charge. The countess creates a safe haven for the noble war widows inside the castle, barring all men from entering its walls. Outside the castle, and hiding behind the power of the church, Count Ory disguises himself first as a hermit and later as a nun in his seduction efforts. But the disguises are thin and he is unmasked before he is able to complete his conquest. Copeland Woodruff, Lawrence’s director of opera studies, calls the opera “a product of its time.” The dissolution of the nobility was in flux in post-Revolutionary France, as well as in the rest of Europe, including Rossini’s native Italy. Monarchs in Spain, Italy and France were half-heartedly supporting constitutional monarchies with varying percentages of power shared with appointed and elected parliamentary houses. While all the history and context is fairly heavy, the mode of theatricality stays at home in vaudeville with broad farce as its engine. The designers, cast and artistic team have worked to find an environment that pays homage to theatrical traditions appropriate to the burlesque style of the piece.” In the double-cast production, which runs 135 minutes with one 15-minute intermission, junior Luke Honeck, Achorage, Alaska, shares the role of Count Ory with Benjamin Boskoff, a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music. Senior Clio Briggs, Moretown, Vt., and junior Anna Mosoriak, Highland, Ind., each sing the role of Countess Formoutiers. The role of Isolier, Ory’s page, is sung by freshman Emily Austin, Washington, D.C., and senior Martha Hellermann, Shorewood. Juniors Nathan Brase, Salem, Ore., and Alex Quackenbush, Sun Prairie, share the role of the Tutor. Sophomore Nick Fahrenkrug, Davenport, Iowa, and junior Erik Nordstrom, St. Paul, Minn., sing the role of Raimbaud, Ory’s friend. Ragonde, a companion to Countess Adele, is sung by senior Lorna Stephens, Blue Hill, Maine, and junior Clover Austin-Muehleck, San Francisco, Calif. Senior Annie Mercado, Des Plaines, Ill., and junior Charlotte Noble, Traverse City, Mich., share the role of the peasant girl Alice.

– In Ashwaubenon, Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena will host six performances of Beja Shrine Circus Friday-Sunday. Info: resch.com.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay along with Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present “Broadway Hits” with a 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. show Saturday, March 3, at Riverside Ballroom. Preview story: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-two-show-troupes-to-team-for-broadway-hits-in-green-bay/988953728.

– In Baileys Harbor, Peninsula Players Theatre will present a staged reading, the second of three in the “Door County Reads” series, of Peter Moore’s new comedy “A Trick of the Light” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, at Bjorklunden lodge. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Watch for a preview story on this site.

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac Theatre Department will present James McClure’s “Lone Star” and Richard Gustin’s “Someone Like Me” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, March 6-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11, in Prairie Theatre on campus. Info: fdl.uwc.edu. The production contains mature language and themes. “Lone Star” is about a raucous night among brothers on a carouse. “Someone Like Me” by Gustin of the faculty is about an insecure man with his own take on dating and “engaged.”

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will host Actors From The London Stage in events that include performances of the William Shakespeare comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 8-9, in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Brown County Central Library Auditorium. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Chicago Tap Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8. Info: weillcenter.com. Choreographed by Mark Yonally, the company employs tap dancing to create story-based shows. Company statement: “CTT stands apart from other dance companies by bridging the gap between tap and other forms of concert dance (such as jazz, ballet and modern) by adopting a conceptual, narrative (i.e., story-based) and more emotional approach to its work.”

ENDING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present its last three performances of David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Wonder of the World” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 1-3, in Jean Weidner Theatre of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. My review: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-quirky-comedy-poses-challenges-at-uw-green-bay/988213759.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the musical “I Do! I Do!” March 1-4, 9-11. Preview story: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-popular-two-person-marriage-musical-on-tap-at-tisch-mills/960806397.

CANCELLED

– The performance of “Brian Henson Presents: Puppet Up! Uncensored” scheduled for Friday, March 9 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled due to difficulties with the tour schedule. The show will not be rescheduled. The Weidner Center has confirmed with Columbia Artist Theatricals that the planned tour for February and March has been canceled by the production company. “We are disappointed to learn of the cancellation,” said Kelli Strickland, artistic and executive director of the Weidner Center. “We are unable to reschedule the performance given the late date of the cancellation. We will work with our patrons to ensure all ticket holders are notified and refunded.”

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Daniel O’Donnell: Back Home Again Tour” at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Info: foxcitiespac.org.

– In Appleton, Trout Art Museum will host a “Young Audiences Fine Arts Series” event, “Magical Moments and a Side of Circus with Miller and Mike,” from 4:15-6 p.m. Thursday, March 1. The event is free, but registration is required. Info: troutmuseum.org.

– REPRISE – In Bellevue, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will re-create a concert titled “Birth of the Cool” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at The Blue Opus. Info: theblueopus.com. Nine faculty and friends perform key selections from the 1957 album “Birth of the Cool,” a collaboration between then up-and-coming trumpeter Miles Davis and innovative arranger Gil Evans. My review of the Nov. 29 concert: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-jazz-greatness-visits-green-bay/870580414.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Wind Ensemble, Studio Orchestra and Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, in Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with Dailey and Vincent” at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens: Keep ’er Movin’” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, March 1 and 3. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, The ARTgarage will host Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 2. Info: theartgarage.org.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will present its annual “Big Band Snowball Dance” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 2, in Michels Commons Ballroom. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The event features the St. Norbert College Jazz Ensemble, directed by Eric High of the faculty. Included are a cash bar, gourmet desserts, door prizes and a local dance instructor providing dance lessons.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Jefferson Starship at 8 p.m. Friday, March 2. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will host Wisconsin Alliance for Composers New Music Festival concerts Saturday, March 3 – at 5:30 p.m. for student composers and 7:30 p.m. for members – in Music Hall of the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/calendar-of-events.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: The Holiday Music Motel’s ‘Writer’s Night’ hosted by Cathy Grier” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Mardi Gras in New Orleans” with special guest Byron Stripling, trumpet, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. Program: A night of jazz from street parades in the French Quarter to late night jams in the city’s famed clubs. Also, a preview of the 2018-2019 and an update on the search for a new music director to replace Brian Groner, who is leaving.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host Imani Winds at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School. Preview story: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-distinctive-imani-winds-ensemble-due-in-green-bay/985191574.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Jay Owenhouse: The Authentic Illusionist” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Manitowoc, Lakeshore Wind Ensemble will present “The Winds of March” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. The program features the clarinet including, “Clarinet Concerto,” “Yiddish Dances” and “Clarinet Polka” by Weber and the boisterous “Pie in the Face Polka.” Also performing are 27th Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association Young Artist Competition first place winner David Pickar, rosewood marimba, and second place winner Chance Stine, saxophone. Also presented will be the 20th Wesley Teply Community Service Award in the Arts.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphonic Band in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3, in Memorial Chapel. Free.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Vic Ferrari – Symphony on the Rocks” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Percussion Ensemble in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 4, in Memorial Chapel. Free.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s “6:30 Concert Series” continues with “Duets” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. The event is free and open to the public. According to a press release: Inspired by a concept popularized by Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, saxophonist John Salerno and soprano Courtney Sherman will be accompanied by a variety of duet partners, including Michael Dewhirst, cello; Adam Gaines, trumpet; Antonio Salerno, guitar; and Christine Salerno, piano. The program will feature “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” a dramatic composition by Lori Laitman based on a setting of texts by children of the Holocaust and written for soprano and alto sax. Sherman is an associate professor of music at UWGB, teaching courses for both the music and theater programs. She regularly serves as the conductor and music director for UWGB’s musical theater productions. As a regular interpreter of new music, she has performed the works of several of her colleagues, and has appeared as a featured performer in the “Composer’s Voice” concert series in New York City, premiering works by living composers from around the world. After having collaborated on many performances with cellist Michael Dewhirst, the two formed a duo named I/You, and look forward to performing more music for cello and voice. John Salerno teaches saxophone, composition, jazz ensemble and other jazz-related classes. Under his direction, the UWGB Jazz Ensemble has performed at both the Montreux and North Sea Jazz Festivals in Europe. As a saxophonist, he has worked with a variety of notable groups and artists including The Spinners, The Jacksons, Engelbert Humperdinck, Roberta Flack and Joe Williams. Salerno is a published composer and arranger, and has written works for a variety of styles and media. He is in demand as a clinician and adjudicator, judging at many jazz festivals throughout the country, including the prestigious University of Northern Colorado Jazz Festival. He directs UWGB’s annual Jazz Fest and the University’s Summer Jazz Camp – two of the longest-standing and most popular jazz events in Wisconsin. The “6:30 Concert Series” is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Jonny Lang at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with Gaelic Storm” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensemble I and Vocal Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Music Hall of the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/calendar-of-events.

ETCETERA

– In Door County, Northern Sky Theater announced it has received a matching grant of $11,500 from the Wisconsin Arts Board. According to a press release: This grant supports Northern Sky’s commitment to writing and developing new works of musical theater tailored for the company’s unique multi-generational audiences. “With the support of the Wisconsin Arts Board, this summer Northern Sky will add two new musicals to our cannon of over 50 world premieres,” said Dave Maier, managing director. “Creating new works for our audiences and nurturing writers, composers and performers is the lifeblood of our work.” Artistic director Jeffrey Herbst said, “Northern Sky’s artistic mission is to create a body of regionally relevant work unparalleled by any other troupe, while simultaneously advancing the craft of the American musical. At the same time, Northern Sky is dedicated to presenting shows at affordable ticket prices, ensuring that tens of thousands of families can continue to enjoy original, regionally themed musicals for years to come.” Wisconsin Arts Board grants are awarded on a matching basis.

In Green Bay, “The Easter Story – a contemporary art exhibition” based upon the Stations of the Cross, will be on display March 6-31 at The ARTgarage. Info: theartgarage.org. The exhibition takes viewers through the last hours in the life of Jesus Christ as recorded in the Bible. Fourteen local artists created works based upon the written scripture and what it means to them. There are traditional and non-traditional interpretations in media that include photography, mixed media, painting, and 3D displays. An opening reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 9, during which the public can see the art, meet the artists and hear music from Spring Lake Church. Exhibiting artists are Kevin Smith, Cyndee Sweetland, Daniel Klewer, Mary Breuer, Luke Hochrein, Christa Cape, Kathy Doubek, Steve Doubek, Gregory Frederic, Amy Frederic, Brekken Cogswell, Shanna Kolz, Jake Barnes and Jaime Frisque.

– In Ashwaubenon, Arti Gras fine arts festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4, at Shopko Hall. Preview story: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-more-than-100-artists-heading-to-fine-arts-festival-in-ashwaubenon/989858401.

– In De Pere, Green Bay Film Festival final showings continue to Sunday, March 4, at St. Norbert College. Preview story: http://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-annual-film-fest-heads-to-climactic-weekend-in-de-pere/989774054.

