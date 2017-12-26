Packers' Justin McCray to appear on Locker Room 12/26

Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Jacquies Smith of the Detroit Lions rushes against Justin McCray of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Jacquies Smith of the Detroit Lions rushes against Justin McCray of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray joins Burke Griffin and George Koonce as this week's guest on Locker Room.

Burke and George will break down the Packers game against Minnesota and preview the season finale in Detroit. Plus, McCray taking advantage of his opportunities this season in Green Bay and take questions from the crowd in the Oneida One Stop Fan Zone.

Locker Room is broadcast live Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. on WFRV-TV (Green Bay, Fox Cities & northeast Wisconsin). Fans can attend in person at Purcell's Lounge, inside the Radisson Hotel Green Bay. Admission is $15 which also includes buffet and beverage from 6-7pm.

Fans online can get a live streaming look inside the venue beginning at 7:00 p.m. for an additional 15 minutes following the show. Locker Room OVERTIME is at http://www.wearegreenbay.com.