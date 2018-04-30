Packers release QB Joe Callahan

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 01: Quarterback Joe Callahan of the Green Bay Packers passes as Ramik Wilson of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Just two days after the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers cleared a roster spot by releasing back-up quarterback Joe Callahan.

The Packers were beginning to fill up the quarterbacks room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. That's with the team trading for Browns starting QB DeShone Kizer this offseason in a deal that sent Damarious Randall to Cleveland.

That's in addition to Aaron Rodgers returning from injury, and his understudy Brett Hundley back for his fourth season.

Callahan this past season was the backup to Hundley after Rodgers broken collarbone took him out for most of the season.

In 2016 Callahan was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College, and has seen time on both the practice squad and active roster in Green Bay.

Green Bay has also signed undrafted free agent Tim Doyle out of Eastern Kentucky, according to multiple reports. The team has not officially announced that move.