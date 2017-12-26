Hometown Hero: Wayne Westenberger

The Vietnam vet served in the Army with the 1st Cavalry Division

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 08:14 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 08:14 AM CST

NEENAH - Wayne Westenberger served in the Army with the 1st Cavalry Division. During his time in Vietnam, he earned the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for the sacrifices he made for our country. Nate Stewart has his story. 

