Vietnam veteran uses military patch collection to cope with PTSD
Terry Engelhardt claims to have over 12,000 patches, all with a different story
APPLETON, Wis. - Military patches come in all shapes, sizes, fabrics and colors - they also come from all over the world. For Vietnam veteran Terry Engelhardt, he uses his patch collection to cope with his PTSD. As Nate Stewart found out, his 12,000 plus patch collection in his basement is not only mesmerizing, but helpful for the Army vet as well.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.
