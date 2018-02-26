Vietnam veteran uses military patch collection to cope with PTSD

Terry Engelhardt claims to have over 12,000 patches, all with a different story

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 09:35 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:35 AM CST

APPLETON, Wis. - Military patches come in all shapes, sizes, fabrics and colors - they also come from all over the world. For Vietnam veteran Terry Engelhardt, he uses his patch collection to cope with his PTSD. As Nate Stewart found out, his 12,000 plus patch collection in his basement is not only mesmerizing, but helpful for the Army vet as well.  

