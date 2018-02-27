WeAreGreenBay.com (WFRV-TV) & UPMatters.com (WJMN-TV) has exciting entry level temporary part time positions available for two creative outside-the-box individuals.

The Digital Media Support Coordinator(s) will help brand and develop WFRV and WJMN local advertising clients by designing and implementing digital advertising and promotional programs.

Responsibilities:

Create ad campaigns in the stations web ad management systems.

Design graphics including banner ads and creative as needed in Photoshop.

Manage and build digital contests and promotions.

Web page creation and monitoring.

Social Media posting of relevant projects.

Implementation of special digital promotions.

Consistently meet or exceed deadlines on projects.

Candidates should have a strong marketing mind with excellent writing ability and solid verbal communication skills. Our candidates will possess strong computer skills, with experience in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and proficiency in Adobe Photoshop.

Experience in development of social media, basic knowledge of html, mobile applications and website building are needed. A degree in graphic/marketing communications and/or experience in the digital design field preferred.

Apply at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/7675

WFRV and Nexstar Media Group Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.