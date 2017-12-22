Job Description

The Digital News Producer selects and organizes stories for digital broadcast platforms as well as digital web platforms including the stations website and social media pages

.

Digital News Producers must be capable of making quick and sound editorial decisions, including:

Deciding which stories are of most interest to our Local 5 news consumers.

Prioritize stories and story development efforts.

Determine the order in which stories will be told in broadcasts.

Write compelling broadcast content focused for our audience.

Be able to quickly adjust stories within newscasts to accommodate breaking news.

Communicate effectively with coworkers, anchors, directors as well as field reporters.

Write informative and detailed web platform stories including links and additional information viewers will find useful.

Write compelling teases to bring viewers to our broadcasts.

Time broadcasts and insure they are clean and correct on the air.

Edits video for broadcast as well as online use.

Skills Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, communications, or related field of equivalent combination of education and work experience.

Fluency in English with strong spelling and grammar.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written) with both coworkers and the public.

Proficiency with computers, tablets and mobile digital devices.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift, with some late notice of shift and schedule changes.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Digital News Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/7131

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer