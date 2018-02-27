Assisted Living by Hillcrest: Training courses
GREEN BAY, Wis -
If you're looking for a new career in medicine, or to further the one you've got, there's a new option for training.
This one is offered through Assisted Living by Hillcrest.
Amy Doolittle is here, and today she brought Jackie Dey, Director of Medical Administration.
Call Amy for more information at (920) 850-5235
More Stories
-
Did you know there are Wisconsin farmers and their animals…
-
At noon today, computers around northeast Wisconsin will be…
-
It's so warm out, you could almost head out on the boat…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.