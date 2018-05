Spring has sprung not only in our gardens but when it comes to our closets too.

So why not have fashion with compassion?

It's a new fashion show in the area to benefit St. Vincent de Paul.

Fashion for Compassion is Thursday May 24th at Riverside Ballroom on Main Street in Green Bay.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6, and the fashion show is at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information or call (920) 435-4040.