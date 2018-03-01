Frankly Green Bay: Anna Snyder
Frank's Top 3 Entertainment Picks:
#3: Friday night at the Meyer Theatre it's Jefferson Starship
#2: A night of family magic with illusionist and escape artist Jay Owenhouse at the Weidner Center Saturday night
#1: The Green Bay Film Festival is this weekend at St. Norbert College
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
