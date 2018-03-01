Frankly Green Bay: Anna Snyder

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 12:04 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 12:05 PM CST

Frank's Top 3 Entertainment Picks:

#3: Friday night at the Meyer Theatre it's Jefferson Starship

#2: A night of family magic with illusionist and escape artist Jay Owenhouse at the Weidner Center Saturday night

#1: The Green Bay Film Festival is this weekend at St. Norbert College

Check out all of this and more at franklygreenbay.com.

