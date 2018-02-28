Green Bay Gamblers Upcoming Games
What's in store this weekend?
There's always a hot promotion on the ice.
There are three homes games this weekend Friday, March 2nd, then Saturday, March 3rd is Heavy Metal Night and Sunday's afternoon game is Girl Scout Day.
For tickets head to gamblershockey.com.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.