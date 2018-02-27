NEW Sport Fishin' Show 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis -

It's so warm out, you could almost head out on the boat with your rod and reel.

Well, be prepared when the time does come by heading to the fishin' show this weekend.

Check Out The Northeast Wisconsin Sports Fishin' Show

Friday March 2nd ... 3 pm - 9 pm

Saturday March 3rd ... 9 am - 7 pm

Sunday March 4 ... 10 am - 4 pm

It's at the Sunnyview Expo Center In Oshkosh.