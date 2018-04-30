Local 5 Live Features

The Cannery Public Market: Mother's Day Brunch

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:05 AM CDT

From farm to table to you, there's always something fresh at The Cannery Public Market Downtown Green Bay.

And now that includes a brand-new Mother's Day Brunch and mimosa bar.

There's also a special mom's event on Saturday, May 12th it's a Mother's Day Market for Moms, daughters, anyone!

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can shop local products.

You'll find The Cannery Public Market at 320 North Broadway, Suite 110.

Call now to make those brunch reservations: (920) 432-3300.

 

