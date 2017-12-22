"The Christmas Song" Performance

With Steve March-Torme and daughter Ruby

By: Jacqui Lange

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 01:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 02:16 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis - You may call the song "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" but the actual title is "A Christmas Song" written by Mel Torme.

Here to sing it for us is Mel's son Steve March-Torme and Steve's daughter Ruby.

