The Tale of Galron and Cyridel
Local author's new book
GREEN BAY, Wis - We love to feature local authors here on Local 5 Live, and today we have one who is a team member of ours.
B. Richard Collebrusco and we're talking a bit about the process of becoming a published author and the new avenues for writers.
For more information on the author and how to get a copy of his books, visit his website.
More Stories
-
You may call the song "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" but the…
-
-
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.