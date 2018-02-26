Wild Rose Kiwanis Spring Concert 2018
You can see the Ring of Kerry Band locally because they're starting the St. Patrick’s Day celebration early in Wild Rose.
Joan Laabs represents the Kiwanis Club.
The Wild Rose Spring Concert is March 4th at 2 p.m. at Wild Rose High School.
For ticket information head to wildrosekiwanis.org.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
