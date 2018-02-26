Wild Rose Kiwanis Spring Concert 2018

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 12:33 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 12:33 PM CST

You can see the Ring of Kerry Band locally because they're starting the St. Patrick’s Day celebration early in Wild Rose.

Joan Laabs represents the Kiwanis Club.

The Wild Rose Spring Concert is March 4th at 2 p.m. at Wild Rose High School.

For ticket information head to wildrosekiwanis.org.

 

