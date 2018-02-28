It seems that these days every moment of our days are filled up with things to do packed full to the point of exhaustion.

But if you're losing sleep over it you're not experiencing total wellness as we hear from Nurse Jesse in Your Health with Bellin.

Sleep Strategies:

1. Lower temperature of the room 1-2 degrees and dim house lighting

2. Refrain from caffeine after 12 noon

3. Relaxation/meditation: can try the 4-7-8 breathing (slow)

4. Set a time that you will be in bed

5. Apps: Insight Timer/Calm

6. Movement (prior to 2 hours before bed)

7. You can turn off technology and even the router

If you think you might be suffering from a sleep disorder you can take a simple self-evaluation test here.