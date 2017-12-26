Your Local Experts: Weddings at Green Bay Distillery

By: Jacqui Lange

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:54 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:54 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis - The holidays are a really popular time for engagements, and if you've started wedding planning process, make sure to take a tour of the Green Bay Distillery.


Our own Millaine Wells can speak from experience, it's a unique venue with fantastic food and helpful staff.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected