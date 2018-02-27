Kettlebell Exercises
GREEN BAY, Wis -
Why would anyone want to swing around a heavy iron bell better known as a kettlebell?
Today as we Xperience Fitness, Greg explains the benefits and shows us his three favorite kettlebell exercises!
Xperience Fitness has rates as low as ten dollars per month and locations in Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha, and Suamico.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.