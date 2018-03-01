Arti Gras 2018 Preview

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 11:55 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 12:20 PM CST

It's an event that features 100 artists and crafters from throughout the Midwest filling Shopko Hall with creativity.

But since that venue isn't set up yet Anthony’s got a preview of Arti Gras from Swanstone Gardens in Green Bay.

Arti Gras runs this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Shopko Hall.

Tickets are $6, and children under 12 are free.

For more information, call (920) 435-5220 or visit mosaicartsinc.org/artigras.

