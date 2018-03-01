Arti Gras 2018 Preview
It's an event that features 100 artists and crafters from throughout the Midwest filling Shopko Hall with creativity.
But since that venue isn't set up yet Anthony’s got a preview of Arti Gras from Swanstone Gardens in Green Bay.
Arti Gras runs this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Shopko Hall.
Tickets are $6, and children under 12 are free.
For more information, call (920) 435-5220 or visit mosaicartsinc.org/artigras.
