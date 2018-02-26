Taste of Wisconsin 2018
From wine to cheese to custard and more, it’s a taste of Wisconsin all in one stop.
Anthony gave us a preview of this fun event.
Taste of Wisconsin takes place Tuesday, February 27th at the Rock Gardens in Green Bay.
For tickets call (920) 391-4610.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
