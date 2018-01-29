SLOW COOKER BEEF BOURGUIGNON

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

5 slices bacon, finely chopped

3 lbs. boneless beef chuck, cut into 1 inch cubes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup red wine

2 cups unsalted chicken stock, divided

1/4 cup flour (or gluten free flour for gluten free)

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce (or tamari for gluten free)

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh thyme, minced

5 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch coins

1 lb. baby potatoes

16 oz. white button mushrooms, sliced

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer bacon to slow cooker. Discard all but 1 tsp. of bacon fat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Add beef to skillet with reserved 1 tsp. bacon fat and sear on each side until browned, about 1-2 minutes per side. Transfer beef to slow cooker.

Add red wine to skillet and stir, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom and sides of the pan. Allow wine to simmer and reduce for about 3 minutes. Slowly add in 1 cup chicken broth and whisk to combine. Sprinkle in flour and whisk until smooth. Slowly whisk in tomato sauce, soy sauce and remaining 1 cup chicken broth until well combined and no clumps remain. Add sauce to slow cooker.

Add garlic, thyme, carrots, potatoes and mushrooms to the slow cooker. Stir to mix. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4-6 hours, or until beef and vegetables are tender.

Ladle into bowl and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.