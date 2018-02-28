Insta-Pot Spaghetti

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 11:06 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 11:09 AM CST

INSTANT POT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

 

Ingredients:

For the meatballs:

1 ½ lbs. lean ground beef or 50/50 turkey and beef blend

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup flour

2 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

1/3 cup warm water

 

For the pasta:

16 oz. uncooked whole wheat spaghetti

24 oz. pasta sauce

3 cups water

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Grated parmesan cheese, for garnish

 

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients and mix thoroughly by hand. Form into 16 meatballs and place into the bottom of the Instant Pot.

 

Break spaghetti in half and scatter over meatballs.

 

Drizzle olive oil over spaghetti. Add pasta sauce and water, making sure that spaghetti is completely covered.

 

Close the lid, turn vent to "Sealing", select the "Manual" setting and set time to 10 minutes.

 

Once cycle is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, use the quick release method to release the remaining pressure.

 

Open Instant Pot and stir pasta and meatballs to mix. Serve immediately, garnished with Parmesan, if desired.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected