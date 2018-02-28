Insta-Pot Spaghetti

INSTANT POT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

For the meatballs:

1 ½ lbs. lean ground beef or 50/50 turkey and beef blend

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup flour

2 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

1/3 cup warm water

For the pasta:

16 oz. uncooked whole wheat spaghetti

24 oz. pasta sauce

3 cups water

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Grated parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all meatball ingredients and mix thoroughly by hand. Form into 16 meatballs and place into the bottom of the Instant Pot.

Break spaghetti in half and scatter over meatballs.

Drizzle olive oil over spaghetti. Add pasta sauce and water, making sure that spaghetti is completely covered.

Close the lid, turn vent to "Sealing", select the "Manual" setting and set time to 10 minutes.

Once cycle is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, use the quick release method to release the remaining pressure.

Open Instant Pot and stir pasta and meatballs to mix. Serve immediately, garnished with Parmesan, if desired.