MEXICAN STREET CORN SALAD

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

Dressing:

3 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

1 ½ limes, juice of

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

1 avocado, peeled and diced

1/2 lime, juiced

2 (10 oz.) bags frozen roasted corn, thawed

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1 small red onion, diced (about ⅓ cup)

1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

Optional garnishes:

Cotija cheese

Cilantro

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lime juice and cayenne pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place diced avocado in a large bowl and drizzle with lime juice. Add corn, olive oil, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and cotija cheese and gently stir to mix.

Garnish with optional cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve chilled.