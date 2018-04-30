Local 5 Live Recipes

Mexican Street Corn Salad

By: Shaina Allen

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 11:07 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 10:53 AM CDT

MEXICAN STREET CORN SALAD

 Yield: 8 servings

 

Ingredients:

Dressing:

3 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

1 ½ limes, juice of

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

 

Salad:

1 avocado, peeled and diced

1/2 lime, juiced

2 (10 oz.) bags frozen roasted corn, thawed

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1 small red onion, diced (about ⅓ cup)

1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

 

Optional garnishes:

Cotija cheese

Cilantro

 

 Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lime juice and cayenne pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

 

Place diced avocado in a large bowl and drizzle with lime juice. Add corn, olive oil, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and cotija cheese and gently stir to mix.

 

Garnish with optional cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve chilled.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected