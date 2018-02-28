De Pere Police and Fire honored by area civic clubs

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - Ten Civic Clubs within the City of De Pere joined together Tuesday night to honor the services of their public safety servants.

All of the Civic Clubs felt strongly that it’s the perfect time for an outward expression of appreciation and unwavering support for our police officers and firefighters.

Officer Kevin DuBois received the "Beyond the Call" award. Officer DuBois was selected as the Police Department’s award recipient for displaying a long-term commitment and performance of duties over an extended period of time to students in the West De Pere School District and the citizens of the City of De Pere.

Fire Captain Edmund Balcer and Fire Fighter Paramedics Ron Cody and Shaun Corroy were honored for their professionalism, compassion an, humanity with the "Outstanding Public Safety Member" award.

The three were instrumental in saving the life of 21-month-old Korbin Blahnik on June 8, 2017. The awards recommendation was received from his mother, Amanda. Korbin nearly drowned but is here, health and happy, today thanks to the quick action of his 10-year-old sister Jocelyn, family members who performed CPR as well and these dedicated public safety members.

A monetary donation was made in the name of each of the award recipients to the organization of their choice.

Officer DuBois chose the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) origination because of its real-world impact on students within the West De Pere School District.

Capitan Balcer and Firefighters/Paramedics Cody and Corrory chose Raina's Way, an organization that helps children battling cancer.

The Rotary Club of De Pere; the Kiwanis Club of De Pere; the De Pere Optimist Club; the Woman’s Club of De Pere; the Men’s Club of De Pere; De Pere Knights of Columbus; Pink Flamingos; Celebrate De Pere; De Pere VFW Post 2113 and its Auxiliary and the De Pere Lions Club have all joined together for a single community project. These civic clubs will work as one to thank and recognize an outstanding De Pere police officer(s) and an outstanding De Pere firefighter(s) for their unselfish service to our community during the previous twelve months.

Local 5's Brittany Falkers emceed the ceremony again this year.