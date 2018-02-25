2 injured in Appleton duplex fire

By: Chelly Boutott

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 09:52 AM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 01:03 PM CST

APPLETON (WFRV) - 2 people are injured and 9 people are out of their home following an early morning fire in Appleton

The fire broke out just after 2 Sunday morning at a duplex on E. Roeland Avenue.

The Appleton Fire Department says when crews arrived they found that one
half of the duplex was fully involved with fire. 

All occupants were able to escape on their own.

The fire department says two people sustained burns and smoke inhalation, they were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

A total of nine people are out of their home due to the fire.  

They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials say firefighting efforts were challenging due to the high winds which affected visibility and contributed to the spread of the fire.

Initial damage estimates are $175,000. No other injuries were reported.

No cause has been determined and the fire remains under investigation. 
 

