CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 21-year-old Chilton man is dead following a rollover crash in Calumet County.

The accident happened on Lemke road in the Town of Charlestown just before 3:00 pm on December 23rd.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a vehicle had lost control, striking a culvert and rolled over.

The driver, a 17-year-old teen was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year old female were taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old female was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Names are being withheld at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.



