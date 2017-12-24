A 21-year-old Chilton man is dead following a rollover crash in Calumet County

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:28 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:28 PM CST

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 21-year-old Chilton man is dead following a rollover crash in Calumet County. 

The accident happened on Lemke road in the Town of Charlestown just before 3:00 pm on December 23rd. 

When deputies arrived, they discovered a vehicle had lost control, striking a culvert and rolled over. 

The driver, a 17-year-old teen was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. 

Two other passengers, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year old female were taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. 

An 18-year-old female was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Names are being withheld at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

 

