A tropical storm in the Philippines leaves 120 dead and 160 missing

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CBS(WFRV) - CBS-- A tropical storm in the Philippines brought flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides.

More than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said Saturday.

It's the latest disaster to hit the Philippines, which typically sees about 20 typhoons and storms each year.

Thousands of people were moved to emergency shelters and thousands more were stranded in airports and seaports.

The coast guard prohibited ferries from venturing out in the rough seas and several flights were canceled.