Local News

American Red Cross Encouraging Public to Attend Community Blood Drive

The event is happening May 7th at Lambeau Field in partnership with the Packers

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: May 01, 2018 10:37 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 10:37 AM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - We bleed Green and Gold in Titletown, but on May 7th the American Red Cross is encouraging all blood types to come out to their Community Blood Drive with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jessica Brabant with the American Red Cross sat down on Local 5 This Morning to explain the importance of blood donations all year-round, and how you can help save a ife by donating. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected