American Red Cross Encouraging Public to Attend Community Blood Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - We bleed Green and Gold in Titletown, but on May 7th the American Red Cross is encouraging all blood types to come out to their Community Blood Drive with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jessica Brabant with the American Red Cross sat down on Local 5 This Morning to explain the importance of blood donations all year-round, and how you can help save a ife by donating.