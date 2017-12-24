Armed Robbery at a Business on West College Ave in Appleton

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating a robbery which happened Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 2400 block of W. College Ave. just before 6:30 pm on December 23rd for a reported robbery.

The suspect left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen with a knife.

A k9 unit was called in, but did not lead to the suspect of interest.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a heavy build.

He was seen wearing a dark colored jacket and scarf.

The age of the suspect is unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

