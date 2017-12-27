Armed robbery at Green Bay Hardee's

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY (WFRV) - Green Bay police report an armed robbery at the Hardee's on the 2600 block of West Mason Street Tuesday night.

They say it happened around 9:28 PM.

A suspect entered the fast-food restaurant with a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The incident is under investigation and it isn't immediately clear if this robbery is linked to other recent ones that have involved a knife.

