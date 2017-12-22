Armed robbery, employee forced into freezer at Subway in Green Bay
GBPD Chief Smith believes the recent string of armed robberies are related
GREEN BAY - Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith has confirmed to Local 5 that a suspect forced an employee into a freezer and robbed the Subway at Mason Street and 15th around 8pm Thursday night at knife point. The employee was not injured.
This is the fourth armed robbery in the city in recent weeks, and the sixth one in the region. Smith believes at this point that they are all related.The suspect has not been apprehended and his department is looking for the community's help in finding the suspect.
