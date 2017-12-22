Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith has confirmed to Local 5 that a suspect forced an employee into a freezer and robbed the Subway at Mason Street and 15th around 8pm Thursday night at knife point. The employee was not injured.

This is the fourth armed robbery in the city in recent weeks, and the sixth one in the region. Smith believes at this point that they are all related.The suspect has not been apprehended and his department is looking for the community's help in finding the suspect.