Ashwaubenon And The Bullfrogs Have A Deal
New $10M Stadium To Be Built
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Ashwaubenon Village Board has approved a new multi-purpose stadium.
The Village of Ashwaubenon and the Bullfrogs parent company, Big Top Baseball explained that the project is scheduled to be completed in time for the Bullfrogs Opening Day in 2019
The $10 Million stadium will be located south of Village Hall on Holmgren Way where the current CTI building stands.
According to the press release,
The facility will have a capacity of approximately 4,000 including 2,500 fixed seats, a hospitality area for approximately 500, a grass berm for approximately 500 and standing room.
In addition to hosting Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball, the site will host a soccer team, concerts, movie screenings, public markets and other community events.
In a joint statement, Big Top Baseball’s owners Vern Stenman, Conor Caloia and Steve Schmitt said,
The opportunity to be the summer’s main attraction in the spectacular, world class, entertainment district in the Village of Ashwaubenon is beyond exciting for our company.
We look forward to working with the Village of Ashwaubenon and the greater Green Bay area to deliver affordable, family friendly entertainment at this stadium for years to come.
More Stories
-
The misconduct hearing for Green Bay alderman Guy Zima with the…
-
Residents in the area have recently received…
-
So what would it take to allow swimming at Bay Beach? Tonight the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.