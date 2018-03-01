Ashwaubenon And The Bullfrogs Have A Deal

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Ashwaubenon Village Board has approved a new multi-purpose stadium.

The Village of Ashwaubenon and the Bullfrogs parent company, Big Top Baseball explained that the project is scheduled to be completed in time for the Bullfrogs Opening Day in 2019

The $10 Million stadium will be located south of Village Hall on Holmgren Way where the current CTI building stands.

According to the press release,

The facility will have a capacity of approximately 4,000 including 2,500 fixed seats, a hospitality area for approximately 500, a grass berm for approximately 500 and standing room.

In addition to hosting Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball, the site will host a soccer team, concerts, movie screenings, public markets and other community events.

In a joint statement, Big Top Baseball’s owners Vern Stenman, Conor Caloia and Steve Schmitt said,