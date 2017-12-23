Barns Courtney to be halftime entertainment at Saturday's Packers vs. Vikings game

By: Morgan Schillinger

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 06:18 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 06:18 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -  A familiar face to Local 5 will be playing at halftime of Saturday's Packers vs. Vikings game. Singer and song writer Barns Courtney will be performing during the night game.

Courtney will be singing the song he turned from "Glitter and Gold" to be called "Green and Gold." 

Local 5 Live was lucky enough to have the star sing on their show back on August 9.

