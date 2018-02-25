GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Republican Party of Wisconsin is welcoming Bernie Sanders to the state with a billboard.

The billboard went up today on the Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay.

The billboard says "Bernie Sanders and Tammy Baldwin want higher taxes for working families."

Party officials say Sanders and Senator Baldwin have adamantly opposed Republican tax reform.

A party spokesman says hard-working Wisconsin families are seeing real relief from the Republican tax reform bill keeping more of what they earn instead of sending it to D.C.

