Birds Starting to Migrate To the Area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Now that the temperatures have finally warmed up, birds of all species are arriving in Wisconsin, but a little later than normal.

The first wave of birds was slowed down by the April blizzard a couple weeks ago, so now they are coming in larger waves.

Bird watchers around the area get the chance to see anywhere from 100 to 200 species of birds during peak migrations like this.

Jody Sperduto, a Naturalist at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says that within the next week or two there will be an increase in the number of songbirds flying around the area.

And if you're looking to watch some of these songbirds, the Bay Area Bird Club hikes Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 6:30 am throughout the Wildlife Sanctuary to see the sights and sounds.